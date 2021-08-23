Fatal accident closes Boulevard

Emergency crews were busy on Niagara Falls Boulevard following a fatal car-pedestrian accident just after 9 p.m. Monday. (Robshots photo)

Niagara Falls Police were called to the scene of a fatal car-pedestrian accident in the 8100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at about 9:11 p.m. last night.

Emergency personnel at the seen attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation but were not able to revive the victim. 

Niagara Falls Boulevard was closed in both directions to facilitate the investigation.

The names of the driver and victim were not known as of press time. The Niagara Falls Police Department’s Crash Management Unit is leading the investigation. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you