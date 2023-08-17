Back-to-School season at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA features free special events for educators and students today and Saturday.
Today’s “We Love Our Educators” event was specifically designed to show appreciation to area educators for all they do throughout the year. Teachers and administrators are invited to show their school district ID, from noon to 3 p.m. at the promotional table in the Center Court area (inside Entrance 2), to receive the following, while supplies last:
• A swag bag of complimentary items from the Fashion Outlets and various stores
• Fashion Outlets store coupons
• DJ Music
• A list of Fashion Outlets retailers offering educator discounts
• A Visitor Savings Pass, worth up to $500 in savings
• A chance at larger prizes from stores including Buffalo Baby, Polo Ralph Lauren, Vera Bradley, Under Armour, Columbia and more
Discounts at various food court restaurants including Pita Gourmet, LaRosa Pizzeria, Ding Hao, and Charleys Philly Steaks during the event
On Saturday, the annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Please note, onsite registration is required. Students must be present and accompanied by an adult in order to receive a backpack and age-appropriate school supplies, while supplies last.
This event is sponsored by Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, the Salvation Army, the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club, the United Way of the Niagara Frontier/Women United, and the Niagara County Peach Queen contestants. Special thanks is given to the Town of Niagara and the Coach store inside the Fashion Outlets for their donations to this event.
For more information on the Fashion Outlets, its stores, events and sales, visit www.FashionOutletsNiagara.com.
