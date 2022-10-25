The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls is hosting a three-day hiring event this week to bring in more employees for the holiday season.
It will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., today through Thursday, with 15 different retailers looking to bring in more employees for the busiest time of year. They include:
• Ardene
• Calvin Klein
• Express Factory Store
• Forever 21
• Guess Factory Store
• Johnston & Murphy
• Journeys
• Nike Clearance Store
• Polo Ralph Lauren
• Puma
• Specner’s Outlet
• Under Armour
• Zales
• Zumiez
Susie Swiatkowski, the marketing manager for Fashion Outlets, said that every kind of retail job is available across the different stores, from part-timers up to management positions. The management positions can also turn into jobs beyond when the holiday season ends.
“We’re very busy during the season, so we want to help staff different retailers,” she said.
Each retailer will have a different way of hiring people, some hiring on the spot, and other with traditional paper applications or online applications. Swiatkowski said those looking for a job should be prepared to handle at least a short interview so that each applicant can put their best foot forward.
As an incentive to get more people in the mall, those that apply for a job will get a voucher that can be exchanged for a $20 Visa gift card at the mall office, located between the Nike and Under Armour stores. Only one gift card will be given per person while supplies last. Swiatkowski added that is a nice incentive for those looking to get a job this holiday season to please consider the Fashion Outlets.
“It’s a very convenient way to apply for 15 different places at one location,” she said.
