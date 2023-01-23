Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA will celebrate Lunar New Year from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday. Guests are invited to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit by choosing a lucky red envelope from the Fashion Outlets Giving Tree. This activity will be hosted at the Lunar New Year inspired Selfie Station, located between the Aerie and Janie and Jack stores, closest to Entrance 7.
At Lunar New Year, it is tradition to gift red envelopes signifying luck and good wishes for the year ahead. Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA has filled its red envelopes with either store gift cards, promotional items, a packet of store coupons or other free gifts from Polo Ralph Lauren, Vera Bradley, Under Armour, Ding Hao Restaurant and other retailers.
“Our center is proud to share traditional Lunar New Year customs with our guests,” said Susan Swiatkowski, Fashion Outlets marketing manager. “We encourage guests to spend their lunch hour with us, choose a red envelope off the Giving Tree and take a chance at either a coupon pack, store gift cards or various promotional items.”
No purchase is required to participate. One red envelope will be given to each guest while supplies last. For more information, visit www.FashionOutletsNiagara.com.
