Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is partnering with the Salvation Army, Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club and the United Way of Greater Niagara to host its annual back-to-school event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event aims to help local families gear up for the new school year and features a backpack and school supplies giveaway to the first 500 students, while supplies last.
“Our back-to-school event is a great way for the community to come together and show some support to our area’s hardworking families. It’s our way of helping students start off on the right foot this school year – with the supplies they need for success,” said John Doran, general manager, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. “We always look forward to partnering with The Salvation Army, Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club and the United Way of Greater Niagara. These organizations are doing great work and we’re grateful to see this event come together in time for the 2021 school year.”
Open to the public with free admission, families are invited to stop by the shopping center, where event representatives will be giving away the backpacks filled with school supplies. An additional 500 pencil pouches are part of the giveaway.
No advance registration is required, but all students, from pre-K through 12th grade must be in attendance to receive a backpack. Upon arrival, attendees are encouraged to check in at guest services desk located between Forever 21 and Saks Fifth Avenue.
As part of the back-to-school celebration, stores within the mall will also be featuring exclusive discounts, which are available now through Sunday. Some of these discounts include:
• Banana Republic 10% off entire purchase with student ID.
• Express Factory 15% off $100 purchase (excludes clearance) 5% off with student ID on any purchase. (excludes clearance)
• Vera Bradley 10% off your entire purchase (including clearance), some exclusions apply.
• Calvin Klein 10% entire purchase with student ID.
Fashion Outlets is hosting Back-to-School Supply Drive to benefit local children in need. Guests who drop off supplies (at least a $5 value) at Dave's Christmas Wonderland during mall hours or the Mall Management Office Monday through Friday (from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) will receive a free swag bag while supplies last. Donations will be collected through Sunday.
For additional information on the back-to-school event, visit fashionoutletsniagara.com.
