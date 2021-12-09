Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the Town of Niagara to continue a holiday tradition that started more than 20 years ago: donating more than $50,000 to various organizations that benefit the residents of the Town of Niagara and its neighboring communities.
“There are so many organizations in our area that are doing great things in our community. Many of those organizations are also in great need of additional financial support to continue their good work. Therefore, we’re pleased to team up with Fashion Outlets to help these organizations this holiday season with donations,” said Lee Wallace, Town of Niagara supervisor. “The Niagara community needs every one of these groups, and to give back to them is truly our honor and way of saying ‘thank you’ for their continued dedication.”
For more than 20 years, the Town of Niagara and the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls have partnered on this program. Since embarking on the partnership, they’ve donated over $1 million locally.
“This annual tradition has become one of our favorite initiatives here at Fashion Outlets. Our team always looks forward to the day we get to recognize the organizations that are truly passionate about making a difference for the residents of Niagara — and community as a whole,” said John Doran, general manager of Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA. “There’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than by giving back. We hope these wonderful organizations continue to make a positive impact.”
There are more than 40 recipients of this year’s program, including:
• Niagara Hospice
• Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club
• Salvation Army
• Community Missions
• Niagara Arts & Cultural Center
• Niagara County Meals on Wheels
• United Way of Greater Niagara
• Intandem / Opportunities Unlimited
• Niagara Memorial Medical Center
For additional information, please contact Town Supervisor Lee Wallace at 716-297-2150, ext. 136.
