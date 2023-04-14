Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is hosting an Earth Day event, Saturday, April 22 from noon to 2 p.m., in the area between the Vans and Brooks Brothers stores. The multi-faceted event is free and open to the public.
Visit the Earth Day Pledge Wall to pledge to always use a reusable bag when shopping. Guests who pledge will receive a reusable shopping bag, while supplies last. For every pledge, a tree will be planted with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted, to help with reforestation and urban shade projects in the United States.
Guests are encouraged to bring donations of new or slightly used jeans and clothing that day to benefit Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier.
National Grid will also be on hand with giveaways and information on the Electronic Vehicle Charging Stations outside Entrance 5. In addition, cans and bottles will be collected to support “Empties for Empower,” a job training and readiness program for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Other festivities include DJ music, flower seed packet giveaways for children (while supplies last) and the completion of a new window mural “It’s Easy to Be Green,” by local artist Ali Price.
For more information visit FashionOutletsNiagara.com/EarthMonth.
