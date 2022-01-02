Farms cross fingers on steady temperatures

Western New York has had warmer Decembers, but in the past 20 years, only two others surpassed the average temperature at the Niagara Falls airport, as reported by the National Weather Service.
In Buffalo, there has only been one warmer December since 1871, or 150 years.
“The average temperature for December has gone up 1.3 degrees,” David Thomas, meteorologist, said speaking of the temperatures at the Buffalo Airport. “Last year, the normal temperature for Buffalo is 30.1 (degrees) and today the normal temperature is 30.4 (degrees). This month we’re well above normal. We’re looking at about 6 degrees above normal.”
Thomas based this information is based on data that is updated every decade, the latest of which was published in May of 2021.
Taken in with this data of an apparent lengthening of fall with high temperatures during Christmas, Thomas said that data also shows a colder spring.
“One thing that has trended cooler – or not as big a jump – that you see if you start looking at the spring months,” he said. “April’s normal temperature went down three tenths of a degree. So, we’re seeing spring leveling off or trending a tad cooler. So it looks like winter starts a little later and ends a little later.”
While this may keep boots and winter coats out of storage for a little longer, Jim Bittner of Bittner-Singer Orchards is not as concerned about his apple, peach and cherry trees “chilling hours” which he said are well within limits even during a not-quite-so white Christmas.
“So, far it hasn’t (affected us),” Bittner said. “We still get plenty of ‘chilling,’ – it’s referred to as ‘chilling hours’ – how many hours a tree needs of below 30 degrees, so when it warms ups in the spring, it knows it’s spring.
“In order for a tree to bloom normally it has to go through certain amount of ‘chilling hours.’ ”
What does cause concern him though is the possibility of an above average warmth suddenly reversing direction and creating a rapid drop of temperatures, which could affect his crop.
“If we get a huge drop in temperature all at one time … if it’s 50 degrees one day and then 10 degrees the next, we could have problems where it could cause damage to the tree,” Bittner said. “If it stays around 30 degrees – five degrees higher, five degrees lower – that’s not a problem. We could have this all winter and we’d be just fine, but we worry about a huge quick drop in temperature.”
Likewise in spring, Bittner said a fluctuating cycle of warm and cold is not good. His ideal spring is that when it warms up, it stays warm.
“If it warms up and things start to bloom, then it cools down again,” he said. “If you get a frost, that’s when you get the damage. So when spring comes we hope it’s here for good.”
Bittner also noted that his peach trees are particularly vulnerable to cold.
“The other thing is we grow peaches here and if it gets to 10 below zero, we will start to lose next year’s crop and 15 below will kill the tree,” he said. “That’s why the peaches are right below Lake Ontario where temperatures rarely gets below zero in the winter time.”
Thomas said that, unfortunately, such drops and jumps of temperature can’t be predicted more than seven days out of a weather system.
“As far temperatures here at the office we go about seven days,” he said. “After that we look at trending colder or warmer, but predicting a large temperature drop like that? That’s something we can’t do. It’s largely dependent on cold fronts and storm systems, where they’re located at.
“There’s no big drops like that for the next week – but in January – it’s happened before where you can go from 50’s to the teens later at night, but so far there’s nothing on the horizon.”
