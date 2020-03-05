Farmland conservancy group looks to greenway for funds

For Joan Johnson and the Town of Niagara Farmland Conservancy, it's not just the forest and the trees, it's also about everything in between. From nesting birds, to native pollinators; the conservancy is trying to acquire another 26.3 acres on the eastern side of Miller Drive to save all these species, but at the same time maintain public access for all the lessons that only a natural space can provide.
At a recent Town of Niagara board meeting, councilmen and Supervisor Lee Wallace approved the drafting of a letter to support the group's intentions to the Niagara River Greenway Commission. The commission will be meeting on Tuesday to vet the conservancy's proposal and related request for $441,000.
"(The commission) wanted an endorsement from the entire Niagara board," Johnson said. "They also wanted approved signage to connect our site with the Town of Niagara Veterans' Memorial Park which is also a greenway site."
Johnson said the group already has a 38-acre preserve, abutting the town's park that was donated by her family in 2018. With the acquisition of this new property, called the Sutherland property, all three should be connected together in a series of walking trails with their corresponding signs directing strollers, nature enthusiasts and educational groups.
"This next meeting is for consistency with greenway principles," Johnson said. "If we pass that hurdle, then we're eligible to go before the Niagara River Ecological Standing Committee to see if they'll give us the money. That's a whole other ball game. We have a ways to go."
According to the greenway application filed by the conservancy group, the Sutherland property is being held by its current owners until the $90,000 for its acquisition is released by the standing committee. To put this in perspective, the land already owned by the conservancy is valued at $162,000. At an acre-by-acre comparison, the Sutherland property would cost the group close to $3,400 per acre compared to the estimated $6,200 per acre of land currently held by the conservancy.
The total amount the group is asking for is $441,000. That breaks down to $20,000 for planning, $275,000 for construction, $101,000 for buying the property and $45,000 for long-term stewardship. The group has also raised about $2,800 from its members and plans to hold future fundraising events.
"Preserving areas of green space from development, it hugely affects wildlife," Johnson said. "A lot of times they'll refer to farm fields, and things like that, as 'vacant land,' but it's not vacant. It's full of life and trees and animals. Very importantly, the numbers of songbirds and ground-nesting birds, as well as bees, and especially bees as pollinators, their populations are just dropping. It's a very serious problem, and these areas maintain a very wonderful habitat for birds and pollinators. Of course, there are small mammals and deer; if they have a habitat where they find sustenance to live, then they are not bothering people."
"It's very important, I think it's important," she concluded. "A lot of people have been agreeing with me and the more people I talk to, the more I'm encouraged to hear so many people do care."
For more information go to preserveruralniagara.org.
