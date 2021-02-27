A little winter or even a pandemic aren’t enough to keep the heartiest farmers from the market in Lockport and North Tonawanda.
Tim and Sheri Senek are at the North Tonawanda City Market regardless.
“We’ve been here for probably 80 years,” Sheri said as she sold cold-stored apples and cider produced on her Ransomville-based farm. “Next year will be our 100th year of being a family farm.”
Depending on the season, the Seneks have what’s fresh and they grow what they sell, from strawberries to peaches, apples and all sorts of vegetables.
“It is worth coming because we want people to know we are here,” she said of her dedication to toughing it out through the cold, dark winter.
Over in Lockport, McCollum Orchards have been around even longer. Rich and Bree Woodbridge are the sixth generation on their city vegetable farm which is more than 190 years old. In addition to selling at the market, in summer and fall they offer community-supported agriculture shares of all different sizes at www.mccollumorchards.com.
The big thing for the Lockport City Market has become online ordering. Market Manager Grace Platt said customers go online at www.lockportcitymarket.com and place orders. Ordering opens Sunday and closes Thursday. Orders are available to pick up after 11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday monthly.
“It has been great for us,” Bree Woodbridge said, “for eight years in Lockport it has grown steadily, even when Covid hit and they started the online market.”
Woodbridge said her farm has a lot of product even in winter. Recently cold weather killed some lettuce but they have still been able to harvest spinach, kale, chard and winter mix lettuce from a trio of tunnels as well as herbs like cilantro and parsley.
The fun thing too with their CSA is that in summer, they maintain a one-acre u-pick field with beans, herbs and 25 types of flowers. Shares range from $225 to $375 for the 12-weeks season with all sorts of variables and add-ons.
Everything the Woodbridges produce is “certified naturally grown” with no chemical fertilizers and insecticides. The farm is peer-reviewed once per year. The Woodbridges also visit other
“People started coming because they knew we were growing organic and they would drive great distances for it,” Bree said
Meanwhile, just across from the Seneks at the NT market is Rachel Collins of Bake and Supply, a fellow Ransomviller who rents church kitchen space to produce her delectable treats. She started about three years ago and used to supply desserts to places like Lewiston’s Brickyard and Sanborn’s Schimshacks. Now she sells at the market in North Tonawanda.
“I feel like the luckiest person I know,” she said. “It’s kind of slam packed. I have a mountain when I get here and then it all goes.’
John Wangler of Lily Acres Farm drives to NT from Stockton, NY, down near Cassadaga in Chautauqua County. He makes the drive every Saturday.
“We have to go where the people are,” he explained, “down near me all we do is barter with each other.”
He was selling eggs, maple syrup, honey and not much else but is looking forward to a great maple season because a thick snowpack makes for more sugar in the sap. As you read this, the sap is likely running.
Tina Kislack’s family has been selling cheese at the NT Market for 52 years. It’s been her show for about 30. She has a unique take on how Covid has impacted business.
“I feel like it helped people feel more comfortable coming out to shop in the open air,” she said. “Supporting local businesses is a big deal. We always shop local in the North Tonawanda area. I even try to look online at local vendors.”
Even though she’s been there a lifetime kislack intends to be.
“I will die from the North Tonawanda Market” Kislack said. ‘I love what I do and I do what I love. I can’t see ever not doing the market.”
Even so, Kislack has expanded her business to include online ordering through Facebook at Tina’s Cheese, offering $20 boxes for pickup at the market.
LOCAL MARKETS
Lockport Winter Market
Order online at https://www.lockportcommunitymarket.com/winter-market
• Open 10-2 p.m. on the first and thirrd Saturday monthly (March 6 and 13)
• 9-2 every week starting June 5 through Oct. 23.
Visit in person, 140 South St. Harrison Place, Building #3, Lockport, NY, 14094
North Tonawanda City Market
• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Year round. In recent weeks, there are more vendors on Saturdays.
• http://www.northtonawanda.org/city-market
Niagara Falls City Market
• The market at 15th Street and Pine Avenue is listed as open on social media but there were no vendors present on two days it was visited for this story.
