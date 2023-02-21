LOCKPORT — A rally will take take place at the Niagara County Courthouse from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. today in support of a proposal to create a county Agricultural Rights Advisory Panel.
“We will meet and likely hear from some legislators who are in support of our right to farm, have livestock and provide for ourselves and the community,” reads an online flyer for the rally. “Please come show your support for your local farmers.”
The county legislature is meeting tonight and a resolution authorizing the panel is on its business agenda. The panel, if authorized, would be empowered to suggest agriculture-related resolutions and local laws to the legislature, propose process improvements, link with primary local agriculture organizations such as Farm Bureau and Cornell Cooperative Extension, and help promote Niagara County as a place that “welcomes and encourages the agriculture industry.”
Agriculture, including related agribusinesses, is one of the largest market sectors in the Niagara County, producing almost $20 million in products sold annually.
An agricultural rights advisory panel is a means of giving farmers a voice in the county, at least, according to proponent Paul Strobel, the owner of Strobel Farms.
“Farmers in New York compose of something like 1.5% of the population. We have no voter bloc but we feed everyone in this country and many in the world,” he said.
Strobel observed that the state Legislature is dominated by lawmakers who do not have agriculture in their districts, but they do have the power to affect his livelihood.
“People in New York City don’t do or understand what I do,” Strobel said.
Co-sponsors of the proposed resolution are Republican legislators Michael Hill representing Royalton and Hartland, Shawn A. Foti representing Newfane and Somerset, David E. Godfrey representing Wilson and Cambria, and Irene M. Myers representing Lewiston and Porter.
The text of the resolution says, in part, “In recent there seems to be constant efforts in New York State to enact ill-considered legislation and policies by those with little to no understanding of farm economics that is making it increasingly difficult for our local farms to succeed, (and) Niagara County is also not immune to militant ideologies that are seeking to undermine the rights of farmers, attack the livestock industry and provoke confrontation ... .”
Farmers’ rights advocate Ed Pettitt of Newfane said small panels like a local advisory committee can have a dramatic effect on the county.
He pointed out that the county’s 2nd Amendment panel recommended hiring a part-time special investigator to process gun permits as new gun laws were implemented across the state. While other counties had a backlog of permits to process, Niagara County processed 1,600 in August of 2022 — after processing a total of 1,200 permits in all of 2021. The panel was efficient enough to predict the incoming wave of applications and get behind a solution that was successful for the county, Pettitt said.
The agricultural advisory panel probably would be composed of six individuals and be co-chaired by a county legislator, Strobel and Pettitt said. The membership would be diverse like the local farming community is; and the different sides of agriculture — meat animals, dairy and eggs, produce and small processors — would be represented.
Godfrey, the Wilson-Cambria legislator, said agricultural industry is the most valuable use of land within Niagara County. He give the example of the dairy industry, which depends on grain, which depends on people to grow it.
“Our farmland fills a multitude of industries and economics that support our county and community. They don’t make dirt anymore,” Godfrey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.