Grow NY Farm, an agriculture interest group, asked New Yorkers to call Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office earlier this month to urge her to keep the overtime threshold at 60 hours for agricultural workers.
The result was hundreds of calls to Hochul from farmers and farmworkers across New York. According to the group, the calls touched on monetary issues — inflation and the “tight margins” that farms operate under — as well as the realities for an industry that deals in perishables and live animals and has no control over the weather.
Under those conditions, a standard 40-hour week for laborers is simply unworkable, Grow NY Farm says.
The state Farm Laborers Wage Board in late January recommended lowering the overtime threshold to 40 hours a week.
The decision whether to follow the recommendation rests with Hochul and her decision was due within 45 days.
Jim Bittner, owner-operator of Singer Orchards, said workers on his farm were among those making calls to Hochul on Thursday.
Their motivation is economic, he said. Whatever the threshold is, that’s the work week, and his workers want more hours. If they don’t get more hours here, they’ll go to another state, he added.
“New York City union people have a philosophical problem with agriculture workers being treated different,” Bittner said. “But agriculture work is an entirely different animal. It’s outside, seasonal, weather dependent.”
Bittner expressed some hope that Hochul, a Western New Yorker, will be more understanding about upstate New York and farms’ needs than her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo.
“It’s the governor who decides what to do. We’re asking for Governor Hochul to stand up and say, ‘no!’,” Bittner said.
Hochul’s office did not respond to a request for her comment on the issue.
