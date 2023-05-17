ALBANY — Legislation to increase the consequences of farm theft was introduced Tuesday by state Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and Assembly member Mike Norris.
The legislation aims to increase the criminal level and penalties for stealing livestock by classifying such an act as second-degree burglary.
The proposed legislation follows a spate of incidents at farms in eastern Niagara County in mid April. Two ranchers in the Newfane area reported trespassing or other "suspicious" activity by strangers on their property, and two chicken farmers in Hartland reported their chicks were taken, 11 in one case and 60 in another, all within days of an April 15 "right to rescue summit" in North Tonawanda organized by animals rights activists.
Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, asserted the disturbances at the four farms were "directly due to this radical activist meeting."
“These radical individuals are not advocates, they are criminals who believe that the theft of another individual’s property is acceptable because it suits their own misguided view of the world,” Ortt stated in a release about the proposed legislation. Farmers "have every right to protect their families, their businesses, and their property, and they should expect their government to protect their property as well. I will continue to stand with our farmers and law enforcement agencies that seek to utilize this legislation in prosecuting any individual caught committing theft of livestock to the fullest extent of the law.”
Norris, R-Lockport, characterized the legislation as a matter of protecting property rights.
“Family farms across New York state are already struggling with commodity prices, farm worker wage fluctuation and navigating the rising costs of doing business. Livestock theft should be the last thing our farmers have to deal with," Norris stated in the release, "and that’s why it’s time to increase the consequences of these actions and protect our agricultural industry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.