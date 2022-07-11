With Tedeschi Trucks Band set to storm into town for another show at Artpark, a Western New York restaurant is doing its part to make the night extra special for community members in need.
StockTheFreezer.com, the online frozen meal order service operated by the owners of Osteria 166 in Buffalo and Villaggio in Ellicottville, announced that it is donating 1,000 meals to the food drive it is helping to organize ahead of the concert. Nick Pitillo, owner of Osteria 166, Villaggio, and StockTheFreezer.com, approached Tedeschi Trucks Band and Artpark officials to organize the food drive, after seeing the band had done a similar effort in Atlanta.
“The incredible work FeedMore WNY does in our community, and the important need for their services, has been front and center for everyone to see, especially over the past few months,” Pitillo said. “When I reached out to my friends Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, our friends at FeedMore WNY and to Artpark with the idea of a food drive, they were all in. Seeing how the band embraced the idea and our community, we wanted to do more than just help organize the effort. We wanted to come to the table the best way we know how – by helping to feed our friends and neighbors.”
Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Grammy winning 12-piece rock and soul powerhouse, is encouraging fans to bring non-perishable food donations to its show at the iconic Lewiston venue. Collection boxes will be located at the upper and lower gate entrances from 3-8 p.m.
Most needed items are: cereal, peanut or other nut butters, canned protein (tuna /chicken), canned soups, stews and chili, canned fruit and vegetables, canned or dried beans, pasta and rice, spaghetti sauce, baby food, formula and diapers.
“Tedeschi Trucks Band has a long history of playing at Artpark and in Western New York, says Dave Wedekindt, Artpark’s vice president of Concerts & Marketing. “We know they have big hearts and a huge fanbase so with more than 5,000 fans expected for the concert, we knew we could make a difference together and help our neighbors in need.”
Community members may also support the drive by donating meals at https://www.stockthefreezer.com.
The concert at Artpark features Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon. Tickets are still available at the box office.
