It has been 198 days, since March 18, since the U.S./Canadian border has been closed to everyone but essential workers. This included U.S. citizens returning to the U.S., those traveling for medical purposes, those traveling for education or work, emergency or government response, cross-boarding trading such as cargo drivers, as well as, military.
What it didn’t cover was the romantic partners stuck on either side of the longest border between two countries on the globe.
“At first, I felt the closure was the right thing to do,” wrote Derek Clendening to the US&J, a Canadian who’s 11-year partner, Tim Tilbe, resides in Buffalo. “I figured 30 days would be fine and I could live with 60. I absolutely didn’t expect it to last into October, especially when you factor in economic impacts of prolonged border closure.”
Before this time, since fall of 2009, the two had seen each other every couple days.
“He would cross the border to see me in Buffalo or I would cross to see him in Fort Erie,” Tilbe said. “We were doing that almost right up until the closure was announced.”
The couple attended a virtual rally, Saturday, along with about 550 citizens from all around the globe through a political organization called Faces of Advocacy. Called the “Cross-Partisan Virtual Rally for Family Reunification,” the even included representatives from each of Canada’s five political parties.
“We had 200 visible on Google Meet, and about 200 to 300 people watching on the lifestream,” said Dr. David Poon, founder of Faces of Advocacy. “Given that it’s in the middle of a pandemic and a virtual rally is not really a thing, I’d say it was a one-of-a-kind moment.”
Poon was particularly excited that the ruling party, the Liberal MPs, were also represented. He said, at the present moment, two orders of counsel, the equivalent of two presidential-executive mandates, were standing in the way of the group’s wishes. One of the orders of counsel is for the international non-U.S. border, and the other for the U.S./Canadian border.
The only change, said Poon, was to change the language for immediate family to include with married couples, common law couples, dependent children and parents with committed partners and adult children.
One of the speakers at the rally was John McCall, the widower of Donna McCall who passed as their adult children were stuck on the wrong side of the border.
“Inevitably Donna did pass away. She passed away on August 10,” he said. “I held her hand in one hand and I called my phone on the other and my kids said goodbye to her on FaceTime. All the while they were being denied access to Canada.”
“We don’t need a bill to be passed, we don’t need any huge legislative changes. We just need whoever renews these orders of counsel, which is every month, we need them to simply expand the section (to include committed partners and adult children),” Poon said. “That’s it, too little lines in the orders of counsel.”
Poon said he’s had communication with the Ministers of Health, Public Safety and Immigration.
“They’ve reassured me that something is in the pipeline,” Poon said. “Publicly, the ministers have said as much. The challenge is there’s no time line. The rumors were it was actually supposed to happen last week. It didn’t happen.”
During the rally, the Liberal representative said the changes would come about this week.
“We’re in striking distance. So, our goal with the rally, our goal with our campaign, and our goal with every advertisement and speech that we do is to hold the government accountable and not let them back down, like they did 10 days ago," Poon said. "It can be done, it should’ve been done. It’s not an impossible technical task. It’s also not an unreasonable emotional task, because we’re not asking to go partying in Montreal. … Whatever the hold up is, it’s very irritating.”
For Clendening and Tilbe, the hold up is more than irritating. Through the travel ban, Clendening wrote he felt there’s been “little understanding for people’s families.”
“Whether it’s unmarried couples, adult children, etc. It’s incredibly hard, knowing that togetherness with your loved ones is at the mercy of strangers,” he wrote.
More information on Faces of Advocacy can be found at https://www.facesofadvocacy.com/ and Facebook @facesofadvocacy.
