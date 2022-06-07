On Monday's 78th anniversary of D-Day, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) honored the late Private Walter J. Kowalczyk, a distinguished World War II veteran, presenting the service medals he earned to family members during a ceremony in Niagara Falls.
“As we mark the historic anniversary of D-Day, it is critical that we recognize the service and sacrifice of those who deployed abroad to defend our country,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “Honoring Private Kowalczyk posthumously is an important reminder of the cost of freedom. We are forever grateful for his heroic service.”
Walter Kowalczyk was born in Niagara Falls in 1916 to Francisek Kowalczyk and Sophie Smiech, Polish immigrants who had moved to the U.S. just a few years prior. Walter enlisted in the U.S. Army on April 23, 1941 as part of the Third Battalion, 334th Regiment, of the 84th Infantry Division, more commonly known as the “Railsplitter” division. He served in the European Theater of Operations from Dec. 8, 1944 until Sept. 26, 1945, during which his unit supported troops in Normandy in the aftermath of D-Day.
While serving as a paratrooper in Europe, Private Kowalczyk participated in the battles of Ardennes, Central Europe, and Rhineland. The campaign in Ardennes, otherwise referred to as the The “Battle of the Bulge”, was carried out from Dec. 16, 1944 to Jan. 25, 1945, and was the last German offensive which resulted in tremendous loss of life.
Later, Private Kowalczyk’s unit was awarded a Presidential Unit Citation for extraordinary heroism, gallantry, determination, and esprit de corps under unusually difficult and hazardous conditions during the Battle of Rhineland where he was wounded in action. The citation notes that the unit was assigned to the mission spearheading the advance between the Roer and Rhine rivers. The battalion encountered and defeated considerable enemy resistance, but advanced 42 miles along the banks of the Rhine River in 12 days. During the advance they captured and defended a strategically important German town, as well as several other cities, towns, and villages. Despite little rest and aggressive attacks from the enemy, the Third Battalion, 334th Infantry’s conspicuous bravery and dauntless determination played a critical role in the Allied Forces advancement deep into Germany.
The 84th Infantry Division had a total of 7,260 battle casualties and 1,468 deaths over the course of World War II. The 84th Infantry Division was officially recognized as a liberating division by the US Army’s Center of Military History and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Private Kowalczyk was honorably discharged from the military on Oct. 10, 1945 after more than four years of service.
While serving in World War II Private Kowalczyk earned a total of 11 awards, including the:
• Bronze Star Medal which is awarded for “Heroic or meritorious achievement or service” and is the fourth-highest combat decoration a veteran can receive.
• Purple Heart after being wounded in action by the enemy.
• Good Conduct Medal, awarded for three consecutive years of honorable service.
• Presidential Unit Citation, which was awarded to the Third Battalion, 334th Regiment on June 15, 1945, for heroic service in Germany between September 8, 1939, and December 7, 1941.
• American Defense Service Medal, received for serving from 1940 to 1945.
• American Campaign Medal, awarded for service during World War II within the American Theater of Operations.
• European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with a Triple Bronze Star Attachment, which signifies service in three major campaigns.
• World War II Victory Medal, awarded to all who served in the war.
• Combat Infantryman Badge First Award, which is given to all service members who were assigned to an infantry or special forces unit and engaged in active ground combat.
• Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII, awarded to service members who were honorably discharged between 1925 and 1946.
• Expert Badge and Machine Gun Bar, which is awarded to those who score at the highest level when firing for record with three types of guns.
After serving, Private Kowalczyk returned to Niagara County and worked for Tam Ceramics before retiring in 1981. In Western New York he was a member of United Steel Workers, American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), Lewiston Fire Company No. 1, Power City Lodge, Italian Daughters and Sons of America, and St. Peter’s Church. An avid sportsman, he participated in the 3F Sportsmen’s Club and became a charter member of the North American Fishing Club. Additionally, he was an active member of the local veteran community, joining Portage Post 146 of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Loyal Order of the Moose, and the Polish Legion of American Veterans.
Private Kowalczyk married Sophie Saleski with whom he had three children: Carol, Chester, and Paul. They also had three grandchildren: Sarah, Michael, and Teresa, as well as three great-grandchildren: Geffory, Maylianna, and Antonio. Chester, Sarah and Michael followed in Walter’s footsteps with Chester serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War and Sarah and Michael both serving in the US Air Force.
Walter Kowalczyk passed away on Nov.. 12, 1993, before he could receive the medals he earned during his military service. The shrapnel he took from the enemy during the war remained with him throughout his life.
