Chief Master Sgt. Michael D. Zimmerman retired Thursday during a war that cannot be fought by guns and ammo but by disinfectant and facial masks. The Air Force veteran of conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere was not expecting much fanfare for his last duties at the Niagara Falls Air Refueling Station. COVID-19 has decimated the usual retirement traditions, including a trip to Germany, but Zimmerman's friends and family weren't about to let the date go unrecognized.
On his ride back home to Pendleton on Thursday afternoon, Zimmerman was greeted by admirers along the side of the road — lined up and socially distant from one another — saluting his service. The 10-mile route was dotted with American flags put up by homeowners. The parade had been planned as a surprise for him.
"He's been in for 33 years, I've been with him the whole time," said Joanne Zimmerman, his wife. "When everything started happening with COVID-19, different things that are usually awarded to retirees, all the different traditions they had, all these things went by the wayside. Usually they'll have a trip, he was going to go to Germany. That was was going to be his last trip, his final international flight. ... He was supposed to have his formal retirement ceremony in June, but now they're looking at canceling that."
"He acts like it's no big deal, what are you going to do? But I know he feels sad about it. It's not like you can blame anybody ...," Joanne said. "That's why my kids and I tried to come up with an idea of what we could do to honor him and show him that he's not forgotten and is significant to us."
For about 30 years, Zimmerman served as a loadmaster on the C-130 aircraft, meaning he was in charge of any cargo and passengers that were on board. Before the change of mission at the base, he was the chief loadmaster for the 328th.
Before he retired, Zimmerman earned the position of superintendent of the 914th Operations Group, a responsibility that included assuring mission readiness in all aspects. He was one of the few people who worked on the base as an essential worker during the COVID-19 shutdown.
His final UTA — drill weekend, when all reservists are on the base — was canceled thanks to the shutdown, "So he never got to say goodbye to the hundreds of reservists that he's been with for years," Joanne said.
Off the air base, Zimmerman is active in the community, as president of the Starpoint Central school board, chair of the board of directors of the Love Canal Medical Fund, a member of the Pendleton Farm and Home Days vendor committee, president of Nine Mile Island Youth Camp and usher at The Chapel at Crosspoint.
Following the surprise salute, Zimmerman said he was grateful for the show of support.
"I was blown away by how many people would stand in the rainy weather for me," he said. "It usually takes me 15 minutes to drive home, I think this time it took the better part of an hour."
"There was just so many people, from every aspect of my life," he continued. "I'm very thankful."
Zimmerman said, he would be taking care of some projects around the house, spend more time with the organizations he's involved with, and look to travel after the pandemic is over.
