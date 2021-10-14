The search for Kameron Stenzel, who slipped into the lower Niagara River gorge on Monday, resumed on Wednesday.
But despite the use of helicopters from the New York State Police and U.S. Customs & Border Protection, a dive team from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and State Park Police officers walking the gorge trails, no sign of the 15-year-old Niagara Wheatfield High School student was discovered.
The dive team searched the lower river just south of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Youngstown, while Park police and the choppers focused on the shoreline between Lewiston and Old Fort Niagara.
Stenzel, 15, and his dad Scott Stenzel had been fishing in the lower Niagara River, just off the Lower Gorge Trail in Whirlpool State Park. on Monday morning. Witnesses and hikers in the area said the father and son were in an area of the lower gorge know as “the flats”, when Kameron slipped on the rocks jutting into the Niagara River and slid into the water.
The teen reportedly went under the fast moving water and did not resurface.
Park police said they initially centered their search efforts on the Lower Gorge Trail, in the area of the cable car.
Kameron’s mother Colleen Carey said she has been devastated by the accident.
“He was my gentle giant,” she said of the sophomore member of Niagara Wheatfield’s Junior Varsity Football team. “He was bigger than me, built like a football player. He did not deserve this. People are saying ‘RIP’ (rest in peace) and ‘fly high’ but we still don’t know. We hope for a miracle.”
Carey said Kameron’s dad, Scott Stenzel, is struggling to cope with what happened.
“I am being strong for me and him,” she said, while still clinging to a sliver of hope.
ww“I don’t want to be the one to find him,” she said, “but he’s probably in a spot along the shore where it is hard to see. My son was such a good kid.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.