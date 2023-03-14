Three Niagara Falls youth are among those being honored during Empower716 Young Entrepreneurs Recognition Program’s first-ever Young Entrepreneurs Awards Gala on Thursday, March 23. The event celebrates 12 youth startup leaders in Western New York and honor them with the Entrepreneurs of Color Award.
One young startup leader will also receive the Dennis Wilson Jr. Entrepreneurial Spirit Award, named after local entrepreneur and business owner Dennis Wilson Jr. of Mrdwilson Limited Corp.
“We’re excited to highlight youth of color who exhibit entrepreneurial skills,” said Robert Lowery, founder and CEO of RL Experience and Empower716 Talk Show. “All of the honorees are 21 years old and under. Some are skilled in fashion, branding, and social media, while others have official LLCs. We’ll be recognizing a versatile group of entrepreneurs.”
The honorees who will be celebrated include the following:
• Donte Naylor: At 14 years old, Donte Naylor is the founder of Kingofausome and attends Autism Services, Inc.
• Noah Fulton: At 19 years old, Noah Fulton is the founder of Why Not Dream LLC and attends Daemen University.
• Eric Humphrey: At 14 years old, Eric Humphrey is the founder of EJ’s Vending & More and attends Buffalo United Charter School.
• Teah Stevens: At 17 years old, Teah Stevens is the founder of Mia Mon Amour and attends South Park High School.
• Madison Nicole Bryant-Wagstaff: At 20 years old, Madison Nicole Bryan-Wagstaff is the founder of Madison’s Fabulous Creations and attends Buffalo State University.
• Stephen Forman Jr.: At 21 years old, Stephen Forman Jr. is the founder of Paulie! and attends Buffalo State University.
• Jaeona Buchanan: At 17 years old, Jaeona Buchanan is the founder of Nails by Jaeona and attends Global Concepts High School.
• Mya-Isabella Samuel: At 15 years old, Mya-Isabella Samuel is the founder of Bella Study Buddies and attends Nardin Academy.
• Rod Brown: At 19 years old, Rod Brown is the founder of Make it A Movie Entertainment and a Niagara Falls High School graduate.
• Shaniya-Kay Dix: At 11 years old, Shaniya-Kay Dix is the founder of SugaLips by Shaniya-Kay and attends Cataract Elementary School.
• Kimorra Owens: At 12 years old, Kimorra Owens is the founder of Kim’s Crystals & Beyond and attends Cataract Elementary School.
• Kevin Northington: At 18 years old, Kevin Northington is the founder of Kuts by Kev LLC and a Burgard High School graduate.
Each honoree will get a stipend to support the improvement and expansion of their business ventures. This stipend aligns with the mission at the Empower716 Young Entrepreneurs Program.
“We understand lack of resources and financial support discourages entrepreneurship for the youth of color in underserved communities,” Lowery said. “Our mission is to remove those hurdles and recognize, spotlight,
encourage, and support the youth of color in Western New York.”
Selected organizations such as the Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase Program (YES) and the Buffalo String Works will also receive the Building the Future Entrepreneurship Award. This honor will recognize each organization’s
role in building young leaders.
RL Experience and True Community Development Corporation created the Empower716 Young Entrepreneurs Recognition Program.
The event will have live music from the A-Team Band. Special guests will also be present, including the following:
• Guest Speakers: Zandra A. Cunningham, CEO of Zandra Beauty and Tamara Zantell, CEO/Founder of Raising A Mogul, LLC
• Soloist Anita Frasier
• Buffalo Poet Laureate, Jillian Hanesworth
• Mistress of Ceremonies: Chelsea Lovell, Daytime Buffalo Host at WIVB/WNLO-TV
The awards gala is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Powerhouse in Buffalo. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.empower716.com.
