For many who didn’t have the ideal start to life, or that cozy, nurturing childhood, life can have a tough start.
The Niagara/Orleans BOCES WorkforceTraining Center at 606 Sixth St. in Niagara Falls aims to change that.
The center offers students a chance to get a high school diploma or even learn a valued profession like nursing, welding or carpentry.
“They call it ‘adult education,’ “ Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, (R-C-I Niagara Falls) said, “but if you don’t have a high school diploma or you want new skills, you are eligible. We can help those underserved with skills and preparation for employment. The nursing is just incredibly state-of-the-art.
“I’m fortunate I was part of this from the inception. I take a lot of pride in the success stories.”
The line of thinking once embraced was that every student could benefit from college. That has changed massively as Literacy Zone Coordinator Charles Deimer puts it, “They are not going to college and that’s OK.”
Instead, students are getting immersed in the skills needed for in-demand careers like nursing, building trades, machinist and welding.
Kathleen Bongiovanni works to coordinate services for students and help them overcome barriers to success.
Morinello recently toured the facility.
“The problem is not reading and math, but poverty,” he said.
Bongiovanni helps students coordinate studies not only in the classroom but with difficult challenges like child care and transportation.
She also helps with preparation for the “NCLEX PN” exam which tests readiness for newly trained Licensed Practical Nurses to enter the field. The state average on the exam is 82 percent passing. At the BOCES center in Niagara Falls, the passing rate is 100 percent. So is the placement rate after an intensive 13-month training program.
Students start in the school as young as 16. Vocational training doesn’t start until 17. There is no age limit,
Diemert tells proudly of an 83-year-old woman who earned a high school diploma because she always wanted one and then celebrated by sky diving.
The big challenge, Diemert said, is getting students job ready.
“We’re trying to teach soft skills,” he said. “Sometimes they are rude or they don’t show up on time.”
Future plans for the center include adding a culinary program that dovetails with the existing program at Niagara County Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.