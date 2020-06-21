BUFFALO — A Falls woman has been sentenced to federal prison for her role in a cocaine distribution ring.
Katherine Dejesus-Gonzalez, 36, was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. She had been convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
Prosecutors said Dejesus-Gonzalez conspired with Edgar Joel Jimenez-Rodriguez, Jose Garcia-Santiago, and others to sell cocaine in Western New York. The conspiracy stretched from October 2017 through July 19, 2018.
In May 2018, New York State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle being driven by Garcia-Santiago, while Dejesus-Gonzalez was a passenger. Troopers seized five kilograms of cocaine from the vehicle.
Investigators also intercepted conversations involving Dejesus-Gonzalez discussing drug trafficking activities with her co-conspirators.
U.S. Postal Service investigators, in September 2017, began intercepting packages arriving from Puerto Rico which were addressed to a variety of homes in the Falls. The inspectors seized approximately five kilograms of cocaine that were specifically intended for Dejesus-Gonzalez and her co-conspirators.
One of the packages was addressed directly to Dejesus-Gonzalez's home address, while another was addressed to the home of Garcia-Santiago.
Jimenez-Rodriguez and Garcia-Santiago have each been previously convicted of charges related to the drug distribution conspiracy.
