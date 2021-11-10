The Niagara Falls Water Board has approved a double-digit increase in water rates for 2022.
The decision came at a special meeting of the board on Monday night. The meeting was preceded by a public hearing on the rate increase of 16.9%.
The hearing lasted less than 60 seconds, when no member of the public appeared at the Water Board offices or called-in on a conference call to speak.
The board’s rate consultants, Drescher & Malecki, had recommended an even larger increase of 17.5%. In a presentation before the board vote, the consultants termed the 16.9% jump “sufficient.”
A Drescher & Malecki representative told the board members that the consultants’ greatest concern in setting water rates was to make sure that there was sufficient revenue to cover the board’s debt service.
The consultants told the board that they projected a a 15% increase in 2022 in contractual costs. They also noted “one-time” $1.5 million increase in billing revenue from the Cascades operations in the city.
However, that one-time increase will be off-set by an $800,000 loss, over the next three years, as a result of the shuttering of Occidental Chemicals operations here.
Water Board Chair Nicholas Forester said the rate increase was driven by a 116% increase in the cost of chemicals and a 37% increase in the the board’s insurance costs.
“It’s kinda ugly,” Forester said. “We did the best we could. Obviously the rates can’t continue to climb they way they are.”
The board approved its 2022 budget and the 16.9% rate hike by a vote or 4-1. Board Member Renae Kimble was the lone negative vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.