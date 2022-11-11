On the heels of a 17% hike in water rates in 2022, Falls residents will get a chance on Monday to weigh in on another proposed increase in their water bills.
The Falls Water Board will hold a public hearing on a new rate increase proposal as part of its consideration of its proposed 2023 budget. The hearing will take place at 5 p.m. at the Wastewater Treatment Plant Conference Room, 1201 Buffalo Ave. Members of the public may also view the hearing and the board meeting that follows by videoconference at https://www.gotomeet.me/NFWB.
Unlike the 2022 rate increase that rocked local residents, water board members are describing the proposed 2023 hike as “a marginal rate increase.” However, a review of the water board’s projected 2023 budget shows that the 2023 rate increase totals 8.9%.
In a statement released to the Gazette and the public, by NFWB Executive Director Abderrahman Zehraoui, the rate increase is being tied to “a large jump in the cost for chemicals required to treat drinking water and wastewater.” The board said the rate increase will “ensure safe, quality drinking water is provided to the surrounding community.”
For “average small meter residential customers” bills will go up $45.76 per year. In its public statement, the board said those customers would pay 88-cents a week more for water service.
The rate increase would become effective Jan. 1.
“The Water Board’s increase for 2023, thankfully, is smaller than some other local utilities and mirrors what we all see at our kitchen tables,” said Water Board Member Michael Asklar, who chairs the board’s Finance and Audit Committee. “We all are contending with increasing costs for the items and services we must buy, supply chain issues, and inflation. Unfortunately, chemical costs are increasing at rates many times the rate of inflation, and because chemicals are such a large part of our budget it has a direct impact on the rates needed to sustain operations.”
In October, the Niagara County Water District approved its first rate hike in five years.
Members of the district’s board authorized a 10-cent increase in the county’s in-district water rate for 2023, up from from 90 cents to $1 per 1,000 gallons used. The Niagara County Legislature must still approve the new rate which will take effect next year.
Like the Falls Water Board, the county water district board blamed the high cost of chemicals need to treat the water supply as the reason for the increase.
The district sells water directly to 12 towns and five villages across Niagara County. Some water produced by the county water district is also distributed to out-of-district municipal customers in neighboring counties like Orleans.
“It’s just the basic cost of doing business,” Jennifer Bieber, administrative director of the county water district, said. “We can’t run the business without those chemicals. We can’t run the business without electric.”
Bieber said trhe district is paying more for fluoride, chlorine and other chemicals and that chemical manufacturers are warning of the possibility of costs increasing by 35% to 40% next year.
The Falls Water Board said that in recent years the cost of treatment chemicals has skyrocketed with 2023 chemical costs expected to total $10,775,000. That represents 26.36% of the water board’s budget. The cost of sodium hypochlorite, used to disinfect wastewater, has increased by 198% in the last year.
The board said that cost is projected to increase by 102% in 2023. In an effort to control those costs, the board is seeking state and federal funding to convert the existing physical/chemical treatment process at the wastewater treatment plant to a biological treatment process.
Biological treatment technology is used by almost every other municipal wastewater treatment plant in the country.
“The Water Board is doing its best to control costs while maintaining its system in a safe, reliable operational status and meeting ever-increasing regulatory requirements,” Asklar said. “We look forward to discussing the issues and hearing directly from the community regarding the proposed budget.”
