The executive director of the Niagara Falls Water Board has stepped down from his post, citing a desire “to pursue another opportunity that will allow me to be nearer to my family.”
Dr. Abderrahman Zehraoui tendered his resignation after just over two years on the job. He had been working under a contract with the board that did not contain a fixed term of employment, serving instead on an at-will basis.
He was paid a yearly salary of $167,000, along with perks that included what Water Board insiders have described as a “luxury SUV.”
Zehraoui, who board members and employees referred to as “Dr. Z”, came to the Falls from East Chicago, Indiana. He had been the director of utilities for the City of East Chicago Utilities Department.
East Chicago is a city of comparable size to Niagara Falls.
Water Board sources said Zehraoui never moved his family to the Falls during his more than two years on the job. The sources said Zehraoui would routinely commute to his East Chicago home on weekends, using his Water Board SUV.
Zehraoui’s letter of resignation indicates that it was hand-delivered to Water Board Chair Nicholas Forster on Tuesday. The board called for a special meeting Wednesday, that was held on Thursday, and included on its agenda the Zehraoui resignation letter.
The board went into executive session for 17 minutes at the start of the meeting for what was described as consideration of “matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion. demotion, or removal of a particular person.” When the board came out of executive session, Forster did not indicate what was discussed.
Sources said, prior to the meeting, that the executive director’s resignation and plans to replace him, was expected to be discussed in the executive session.
During the public portion of the meeting, Zehraoui’s letter of resignation was accepted without comment from any of the board members.
The process that led to Zehraoui’s hiring was largely shrouded in secrecy. The board provided little insight into the process used by an executive search firm it hired to find candidates for the position.
At the time of his hiring, Zehraoui said he had more than 25 years of experience in water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste management.
Zehraoui said his resignation will be effective Sept. 8, to allow the board time to recruit a successor and “ensure an orderly transition.” In his letter, Zehraoui thanked the Water Board for the opportunity to work in the Falls.
“(I) hope that my efforts are viewed as contributing to the continued improvement and success of the organization,” Zehraoui wrote. “I will miss working with our excellent staff and will always appreciate the Board’s mentorship and support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.