The School of Entrepreneur Thoughts hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday with the help of a Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force.
Helping out were Niagara University’s Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
The School of Thoughts tagline is “We All We Got.” The message is one of reliance and independence.
Friday’s event was colored by some with differing opinions, like Nookey Williams who told anyone who would listen she didn’t believe in the virus or vaccines, or the omicron variant.
Still, numerous unvaccinated people, including School President Trent Hamilton and Vice President Antoine White took the jab.
Before Hamilton took the needle he spoke.
“I’m scared,” he said. “This is being responsible. This is being a leader.”
