Falls police, along with Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies and New York State troopers, made at least two arrests over the weekend as part of their joint traffic enforcement efforts in the city.
The specially designated group of officers, deputies and troopers have been deployed to to combat what has been described as a “troubling surge” in speeding and reckless driving on city streets.
A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges around 3:46 p.m. Friday after a traffic stop in the 7600 block of Buffalo Avenue. A Falls officer said a check of an Iowa license plate, attached to a blue 1999 Chevy Suburban, showed that the plate was registered to a "white Buick."
The officer stopped the driver of the vehicle, who admitted that he bought the license plate illegally and placed it on his SUV. The driver also had a suspended driver's permit.
Nelles R. Henry, 59, 315 Ferry Ave., was charged with improper license plates, unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, no driver's licensed and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Traffic detail officers also made an arrest in the 8600 block of Buffalo Avenue at 2:34 p.m. Sunday. Officers said they observed a 2002 Dodge RAM 1500 without a front license plate and without an inspection sticker.
Before stopping the pickup, officers said a records check on the rear license plate showed that it was expired. The driver of the vehicle, Robert C. Hartman, told officers that he thought they were pulling him over for talking on his cell phone.
Hartman gave officers an expired New York motorcycle permit as proof of his license to drive and said a friend gave him the expired license plate so he could drive he "recently" purchased pickup truck home.
Police said Hartman also had an outstanding arrest warrant from North Tonawanda Police.
Hartman, 33, 52 B St., was charged with driving while using a mobile phone, no driver's license, unregistered motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance and improper license plates. He was taken into custody and turned over to North Tonawanda police.
The traffic enforcement patrols in the city follow a call from the Niagara County Traffic Safety Board for increased attention to motorist complaints regarding reckless and aggressive drivers throughout the county.
Mayor Robert Restaino and Police Superintendent John Faso have said the special enforcement detail will target “aggressive driving” and was launched in response to citizen complaints about “increasing reckless operation of vehicles within our city’s limits.”
Faso indicated that the enforcement campaign has actually been underway for about several weeks, while acknowledged that incidents of speeding and reckless driving have been on the rise in the Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.