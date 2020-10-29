Falls toddler conquers aggressive stain of leukemia

In a time when people are looking for the cure to a widespread virus, a 2-year-old girl from Niagara Falls has overcome a diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) after battling the disease since a few weeks after her birth.
Chasity Mayfield was diagnosed with ALL at only five weeks old, which came as a shock to her father, Cariorl. When he first heard about her diagnosis, he was in disbelief because it was so startling to him. He said he wasn’t mentally prepared for this and didn’t know where to go from their. Chasity was taken to Oishei Children Hospital and was a part of the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program. Cariorl said this gave him some of the guidance he was looking for.
“At first, I didn’t have any knowledge on what the next step was going to be,” Mayfield said. “I had very little knowledge of what the steps were going to be. When we finally found out what the game plan was, a doctor was introduced to us, Dr. Kara Kelly. She came and broke the news down to us but we had a real deep conversation. Then she let us know everything is for the better, everything they have planned they’ll lay it down on the table for us. And, as far as me having the knowledge, chemotherapy is the only way. I have the knowledge of what these chemo’s consist of, the side effects, things of that nature.”
Dr. Kelly is a pediatric oncologist with Roswell Park, specializing in Hodgkin lymphoma in children and adolescents, pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Langerhans cell histiocytosis. Her care happened at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and at Oishei Children’s Hospital, both on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus in Buffalo. She said that Chasity was treated with the standard chemotherapy commonly used to treat cancer patients. Unfortunately, though, this type of leukemia grew back despite this chemotherapy. Dr. Kelly knew something else had to be done to treat her. She put Chasity under CAR T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell) therapy.
It’s a new kind of therapy, which, as she described it, blood is collected from a patient. It’s filtered through a machine allowing doctors to remove the white blood cells. The t-cells are then sent to a lab, where they are genetically engineered to make them more responsive to the leukemia she had. Once they come back, they are infused into her and it allows doctors to charge the immune system, Dr. Kelly said to make immune cells target the leukemia. There were, though, some issues with doing using this on Chasity.
“There was very little experience in using it with young infants. Previously, many people had tried to collect that blood cell collection from young infants but it’s technically very challenging to do. Many infants don’t have enough t-cells in their blood in order to collect enough to go through this engineering process. At the time that we treated Chasity, she was really one of the youngest infants to receive this kind of treatment, and there wasn’t a lot of experience we could turn to on how this would go.”
At one point, Chasity had to be admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit but once she recovered, there were no signs of the leukemia in her body.
Cariorl said finding out his daughter was finally cancer free was unbelievable.
“It’s like being reborn again, it’s unbelievable,” he said. “It gives you a feeling that I can’t even explain or describe it’s just like a feeling of life. ... I just think about what’s ahead and think, no more nights in the hospital, no more missing our family, no more missing family birthdays, family holidays, family barbecues, no more missing first days of school, no more missing a lot. Me being a father, you’re thinking, OK, I can be a normal father.”
Chasity celebrated her second birthday on Oct. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.