A Niagara Falls man will receive a $9,500 check from the city in a settlement stemming from a Taser incident in 2017.
The Niagara Falls City Council unanimously approved the settlement with Rasaun Blackmon. City lawyers offered no formal explanation for their recommendation of the payment.
However, the city has settled cases in the past after determining that the cost of defending a lawsuit would be more than the value of the settlement payment.
The case arose from a federal lawsuit filed against the city and two police officers with Blackmon claiming he was unnecessarily zapped with a Taser after a traffic incident.
Blackmon, 29, claimed his arm was permanently scarred by the Taser on Feb. 21, 2017, near his home on Highland Avenue; the city's lawyers argued the injuries were minimal.
Blackmon was charged with reckless driving and other violations after he allegedly sped past two officers as they were writing traffic tickets for another driver.
The court file shows that Blackmon ran from the officers after being stopped and was tackled and "tased" twice, but City Judge Robert P. Merino dismissed charges of resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. Blackmon later pleaded guilty to violating the state's "move over" law.
The settlement was reached after U.S. Magistrate Hugh B. Scott recommended dismissal of all Blackmon's complaints except an allegation of excessive force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.