Falls to honor musical great "Spider" Martin

One of most gifted musicians from the City of Niagara Falls is about to be honored with the designation of the intersection of Main Street and Ontario Avenue as John "Spider" Martin Way.
The Falls City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve the designation, complete with a 12-foot-by-18-foot aluminum pedestal and graphic panel "giving the history and background" of Martin's "international travel, his music and his relationship with the Ontario House," a legendary jazz and blues club in the city.
"It's great. I feel great," Martin's brother, Kenny, said after the council made its decision. "This means long after I'm gone, people will know his story."
It's the story of a boy, born August 18, 1931, in Asheville, North Carolina, who moved with his parents, John W. Martin, Sr. and Emogene McCorkle, to Niagara Falls.
"We lived in Center Court," Kenny Martin said, "and it shows people can come up in the housing project and become something."
It was while he was living in Center Court that "Spider" Martin discovered his interest in music and began studying his art.
"He was talented," Kenny Martin said. "He took lessons, but he didn't need them."
Spider began traveling with Lionel Hampton’s big band, and worked with top recording artists, including Aretha Franklin, Etta James, William Picket, “Philly” Joe Jones, Johnny “Hammond” Smith and Nat Adderly. By the mid to late 1970s, Martin was leading a quintet that featured a young musician named Joe Locke.
Together, they toured the east coast and backed jazz music giants like Dizzy Gillespie, Count Basie, Ramsey Lewis, Pepper Adams, Jimmy McGriff and Tony Bennett.
Spider recored on the Improv Records label. When he would come home to the Falls, he would bring along artists like Gillespie, Charlie Mariano and Lee Konitzto to play with him at the Ontario House.
He was the co-founder of the Production Center for the Arts in Florida and was active in charity work. Martin performed with the Rochester and Buffalo Philharmonic orchestras and he was inducted into the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame in 2018.
Martin died in 2000.
"Now I know when I'm gone, people will still remember him," Kenny Martin said.
In other matters, the council:
• approved contracts between the city, the Falls School District and BusPatrol America to install cameras on school buses to catch motorists who violate vehicle and traffic law requirements not to pass a stopped school bus.
• approved COVID-19 related emergency grants to a host of local non-profits as well as the reallocation of some Community Development Block Grant funds to emergency demolitions and road repairs.
• approved a contract to provide parking for the new SPOT Coffee location on Rainbow Boulevard.
