Mayor Robert Restaino announced Wednesday that in honor of the late Mayor Vincenzo ‘Vince’ Anello, Niagara Falls will be illuminated in green, white and red at 10:15 p.m. tonight for a 15-minute duration. In addition, all flags at city buildings have been lowered to half-staff during this time.

+2 Former Mayor Vince Anello remembered A first generation Italian immigrant, who rose to the top elected post in his adopted Americ…

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of former Mayor, Vincenzo ‘Vince’ Anello,” Restaino said in a release. “My family and I could not be more saddened by this news, and would like the Anello family to know we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time. Anello worked hard for the Niagara Falls community and will be greatly missed.”

In a statement from the Anello family on Facebook, arrangements will be at Colucci & Son Funeral Home and St. Joseph’s (Holy Family), Niagara Falls, with more information forthcoming.