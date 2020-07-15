Falls City Council members will be asked today to approve more than $2.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG_CV) for COVID-19 related services.
The grants are part of supplemental funding provided to the Falls by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development "to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 crisis."
"We submitted a request for proposals and these are the agencies that prepared a response that fit the grant award," Mayor Robert Restaino said.
The grants are targeted to not-for-profits that largely work with vulnerable and underserved communities.
"That was our approach, to reach out to the agencies that serve the most neglected communities," the mayor said.
The Emergency Solutions Grants are going to:
• Catholic Charities, $448,590 for homelessness intervention, rental assistance and utility assistance.
• Community Missions was awarded $311,966 for personal protective equipment, emergency shelter/essential services/operations, homelessness intervention RRH, rental assistance and emergency shelter and renovation.
• Pinnacle Community Service, which operates Passage House and Casey House, was granted $189,682 for emergency shelter/essential services, personal protective equipment and outreach.
• Neighborhood Legal Services received $38,866 for homelessness intervention RRH, and legal advocacy to prevent homelessness.
• Heart, Love & Soul was granted $125,000 for personal protective equipment, outreach, coordinated entry, and activities linked to Continuum of Care (CoC).
Community Development Block Grant Funds will be distributed to:
• The YWCA Carolyn’s House, $31,000 for its playground.
• The Niagara University – Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force was awarded $152,194 for personal protectives equipment and outreach.
Pinnacle Community Services is also receiving CDBG assistance for Casey House and Passage House in the the amount of $159,028 for a porch project to create social distancing within Casey House and $39,021.88 for a similar project at Passage House.
The city is awarding $50,000 to Highland Club House for personal protective equipment and outreach.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is slated to received $100,000 for suicide prevention efforts tied to COVID-19 and YWCA Carolyn’s House will garner $51,229 for its summer youth program
The Restaino administration is also asking council approval to amend the city's 2015-2019 Consolidated CDBG Plan and its 2019 CDBG Annual Action plan.
In a letter explaining the move, the mayor said the amendments follow a review of Department of Community Development operations.
"The 2015-2019 Consolidated Plan included a public space improvements goal," Restaino wrote to the Council. "Given the increasing need to stabilize target neighborhoods, remove dangerous and blighting influences, and improve transportation safety in low- and moderate-income areas, targeted property demolition and road milling and paving are being added as priorities to the public improvement plans."
"We just thought the most appropriate purpose is to plow these funds back into the community," the mayor said, noting he has added five more streets to the city's summer paving plans as a result of the amendments.
In his letter to the council, Restaino explains that the amendments to the 2019 Annual Action Plan include the reprogramming of unused CDBG funds consisting of "unused funds, balances for programs that no longer exist, or funds unlikely to be used in a timely manner."
Among the projects being axed are the Niagara Falls Dog Park project.
