While four Regal cinemas will be reopening their doors on Friday, the Niagara Falls location will not be among them.
The four theaters opening are:
• Regal Elmwood Center, 2001 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo
• Regal Quaker Crossing, 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park
• Regal Transit Center & IMAX, 6707 Transit Road, Williamsville
• Regal Walden Galleria & RPX (TH201 - Walden Galleria, Buffalo
Guy Ritchie’s "Wrath of Man" will headline new movies including "Mortal Kombat" and "Godzilla vs. Kong," along with a full slate of additional titles. Future releases opening in the coming weeks include "A Quiet Place Part II" and "F9."
Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.
