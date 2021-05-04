Regal theaters ready for a comeback

The Niagara Falls Regal Cinemas parking lot is almost empty in the early days of the pandemic on March 16.

 JAMES NEISS JamesNeiss.comThose

While four Regal cinemas will be reopening their doors on Friday, the Niagara Falls location will not be among them.

The four theaters opening are:

• Regal Elmwood Center, 2001 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo

• Regal Quaker Crossing, 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park

• Regal Transit Center & IMAX, 6707 Transit Road, Williamsville

• Regal Walden Galleria & RPX (TH201 - Walden Galleria, Buffalo

Guy Ritchie’s "Wrath of Man" will headline new movies including "Mortal Kombat" and "Godzilla vs. Kong," along with a full slate of additional titles. Future releases opening in the coming weeks include "A Quiet Place Part II" and "F9."

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

