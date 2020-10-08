Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to show an uptick in the Niagara Region but the area's positivity rate remains around 1%.
That number is important because experts in infectious diseases say it shows a flattened infection curve, indicating a significant control over the virus spread. And that local control has been aided by the availability of a consistent community COVID testing program administered by Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
"You identify, you isolate and you trace," Memorial President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo said. "We think the low positivity rates is a result of our testing."
Memorial rolled out its community program in mid-May when testing kits began to become available for those other than first responders, health care workers and those who showed COVID symptoms. It has continued almost non-stop, expect for a few weeks in June when issues at the Kaleida Heath labs, where the tests were evaluated, forced a pause.
The medical center says it has administered between 9 and 10 thousand COVID tests in its community program, 11,300 tests in total. Identifying individuals who have positive tests allows those persons to be isolated and treated and gives contact tracers the ability to reach out to "close contacts" so that they can be tested.
Ruffolo said when the community testing program started, the positivity rate in the Falls was 4.8 percent. It was was 4.3 percent in June, before dropping to 2.39 percent in July.
By August the positivity rate was zero, with an uptick to 0.2 percent in September.
Memorial officials say the data they have collected has allowed them to identify emerging hot spots in the city and then deliver testing there.
"We started with the drive-thru testing at the Schoellkopf Health Center, but not a lot of people showed up," Ruffolo said. "The issue was transportation there."
But as Memorial's medical specialists began to map their testing, they created mobile testing teams and began to follow the virus as it spread in the city.
"That's why we offered, right away, to do testing at the Maple Avenue School (after two students tested positive for COVID) for the students, their parents and the faculty and staff," Ruffolo said. "And then (Falls School Superintendent) Mark Laurrie opened (the testing) up to anyone in the that community."
Most health insurance does not cover the cost of COVID testing, unless prescribed by a doctor, so Memorial has been able to provide the free community program with the help of a grant from Community Development Block Grant funds from the city.
"That support (from the city) has been significant, because of the cost of the testing," Ruffolo said.
Sheila K. Kee. Memorial's executive vice president and chief operating officer, said the medical center has spent about $50,000 out of the up to $250,000 grant from the city. Kee said Memorial will provide "a full accounting" of the testing expenditures.
"The Niagara Falls community has been been very observant to adhering to the (CDC) protocols," Kee said. "We are so committed to this, it's part of my DNA. We've gone into a lot of high density areas (of the Falls) with at risk populations and we've done some good."
