Niagara Falls' iconic City Market is about to get a new lease on life as control of the property passes back to the city after almost 23 years under the operation of local businessman Alfonse Muto.
The Falls City Council has voted unanimously to spend $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to terminate the city's lease with Muto Development and reacquire control of the market and six adjacent properties. The goal is to "reimagine the space" for vendors, tenants and local residents.
Mayor Robert Restaino said the city is partnering with members of the State University of New York at Buffalo's Urban Design faculty to take what the mayor believes is a "unique space" in the heart of the city and breathe new life into it.
"That's been my position all along," Restaino said. "We will own and operate (the market) for a short period of time. We will make some infrastructure improvements and we have asked the urban design folks at UB to look at the (market's) layout and try to reimagine the space for the vendors and expand it past fruits and vegetables."
Muto has operated the market as both a tenant and landlord since October 1999, under a lease agreement that was set to run through July 2032, with an additional 44-year option that would extend it through 2076. Rsetaino said after having a conversation with Muto, they both agreed that the future of the market would be better served by a change in operation.
"The administration believes that the termination of the long-term City Market lease will provide the city with a once in a generation opportunity to plot a course that will not only allow the City Market to reach its full potential, but to serve as a catalyst to the revitalization of the Pine Avenue corridor and its nearby neighborhoods," Restaino wrote to the City Council.
The $2 million buyout provides for the termination of Muto’s ground lease agreement to operate the City Market, allows the city to assume the subleases that Muto currently has with commercial tenants in the market and provides the city with six parcels of real property owned by Muto and adjacent to the market.
"We can be better than we are, better than before," the mayor said in describing his hopes for a revitalization of the market.
Restaino said the city's operation of the market will be "temporarily", until an agreement with a new operator can be reached. Current tenants will send their rent payments to the city which will help offset the cost of running the market.
In addition to plans for the market itself, Restaino said the city is weighing a number of options for developing the adjacent market properties.
