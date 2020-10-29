While the activities and the participation may be more subdued amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, communities in the Niagara Falls area will still celebrate Halloween this weekend.
What follows is a rundown of local trick-or-treating times:
• City of Niagara Falls - The city will observe Halloween from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. City officials are encouraging residents to abide by COVID-19 restrictions by practicing social distancing and mask wearing as well as frequent hand washing and sanitizing protocols.
• City of North Tonawanda - Trick-or-treating in the city will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
While trick-or-treating is allowed in the city this year, officials note that citizens are being encouraged to avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating. City officials also encourage residents to avoid attending large indoor parties as well as haunted house settings.
Residents who pass out treats during the allotted Halloween hours are encouraged to wear proper face masks and trick-or-treaters are asked to stay in their respective neighborhood and attend friends and family houses.
• Town of Wheatfield - Halloween trick-or-treat hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Residents who choose not to participate are encouraged to turn off their porch lights during trick-or-treat hours.
• Town of Lewiston - Trick-or-treat hours in both the village and town will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
• Town of Niagara - Halloween trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
