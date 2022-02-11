The show must go on. Even two years later.
“Freaky Friday, The One Act Edition” was a dream in 2020. The Niagara Falls Prep Level Drama Initiative theatre production almost made it to the stage for 7th and 8th grade students at LaSalle and Gaskill prep in Niagara Falls. Then Covid hit.
It returned with a show last night as well as 7 p.m. today and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Niagara Falls High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8. Performers include a mix of the original cast and some 7th- and 8th-graders
Thankfully, the wisdom of administrators prevailed. Theater Director Meagan Millar was in charge then and still is. In the end, it’s all about the students. As much as the production is first class, there is something greater going on.
Kyheim McCreary, now an 11th-grader was involved before and still is, as stage crew and a performer.
“Just to be able to come together, to express yourself and make friends and family with the people we are around all the time,” he said. “It is everything.”
Jayla Scott said she is beyond ready.
“I am very excited because we’d been working on it when Covid hit,” she said. “We were almost all in 7th and 8th grade.”
There are other benefits as well, according to Tahtianna Williams.
“Covid took a toll on mental health,” she said. “It is a tragedy. This makes it feel like before Covid. Miss Millar and the atmosphere makes you feel included and accepted. My grades have gone through the roof since I joined drama club.”
Jayla Scott has been similarly impacted with an additional benefit.
“You meet people you think are so different,” she said. “Then you get to know them and realize they aren’t any different than you.”
Penny Lane said the atmosphere created by Millar and choral director TJ Wilcox lifts the sense of fellowship and connection of everyone involved over and above other drama programs in which she has been involved.
Jazlynn Hamlett, an eighth-grader, is profusely grateful.
“The friends I made made here are people I never would have met otherwise,” Hamlett said.
Wednesday, in the final dress rehearsal, the tension, and excitement was palpable. Millar gathered the students for a crazy-shake warm up filled with laughter, shouts and just a touch of silliness. Everyone was focused. The backdrop, a $20,000 video projection board was programmed and ready. Likewise the sound and lighting, all state-of-the-art.
“Someone with connections to the district who wanted to see my program succeed donated it,” Millar said.
At her side is McCreary. They met at Niagara University in the theatre department and reconnected in 2016.
“When they get to perform on stage,” McCreary said, “they get to do it on a world class stage and in a world-class performing arts center.”
McCreary started as a private contractor while still working at St. Joe’s, which didn’t require teaching certification. These days, he’s a physical education assistant who gets a stipend for being the tenor in charge.
The students gather around. They are laughing, chattering, sharing a general vibe, as much a family as any theatre troupe. As they ramped up for the performance, the energy was palpable. It isn’t just Tahtianna with those good grades, either.
There are other examples like Madison Ralph, in the National Honor Society and principal’s circle, taking a Niagara University biology course and precalculus through Niagara County Community College.
With about 10 students gathered, ask who is an honor student, every hand goes up.
Millar is a full-time elementary school drama teacher, something unheard of in most Western New York Districts.
“When I tell people, they are blown away,” Millar said. “This district has been so supportive of the arts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.