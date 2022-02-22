The students are quiet and attentive. It’s Day 1 of the Food Pathways Program at F-Bites Academy at Cantina Falls and Cataract House at Old Falls and Rainbow Boulevard in Niagara Falls.
All wearing masks, they surround a stainless steel food prep table. All eyes are on Chef Charles Harris.
He was there to take his new students under his arm and tell them about his rise from dishwasher to chef and to give a tour of the kitchen, from the stove side to the taco line and everything in between.
He also offered a bit of commentary.
“A lot of people don’t realize it, but dishwasher is one of the most important parts of the restaurant because if you get a piece of dirty silverware (as a customer) you say, ‘I’m going to take my money elsewhere,’ “ Harris explained.
Harris went around the room and asked the slightly nervous, shy students to introduce themselves.
Nicholas Strager had the most ready answer for why he was there.
“I’m learning everything I can because, basically, I want to own my own restaurant” he said.
Harris then talked to the students about kitchen safety because a kitchen is a noisy, hot, dangerous place where injuries can happen in a flash.
He had the students go around the room again and use their outside voices.
Harris told the students about the payoff of restauranting.
“Putting bacon on my table, put bacon on my table,” he explained.
Chef Bobby Anderson, founder and owner of F-Bites is proud of the environment he is creating.
“They are learning at the high school about African American studies then they are learning here about soft skills, how to shake hands, how to look someone in the eye,” Anderson said.
While it might seem like those would be easy things, it isn’t always so because far too often, students are sometimes coming from a rough background.
“Sometimes they are bringing insecurity from the hood, from home here and we have to deal with that,” Anderson said.
He talked about a young man last year who had all the soft skills needed for his job but wouldn’t take off his hood. Eventually, they let him keep it.
Anderson said he expects, in time, to have a social worker from Niagara Falls involved helping with some of the issues the students face
The “Food Pathways” course the students were beginning is a 12-week workforce development and training program that introduces participants to career opportunities in the food system.
The program is a part of a larger local initiative, the Niagara Falls Food Local Action Plan.
The Food and Fork network partnered with Niagara Falls High School to identify and provide transportation for 12 seniors interested in participating in the program in conjunction with curriculum was developed with Niagara University’s Global Tourism Institute.
Students will gain tangible, real-world insights on jobs and learn about resumes, cover letters, interview skills, personal branding, and financial literacy skills according to Food and Fork’s Program Director Tom Lowe.
Last week, the students visited DiCamillo Bakery. They will also get a chance to see behind the scenes at Johnnie Ryan’s Beverages, Arrowhead Springs Vineyard, Becker Farms and Rich Products as well as others.
The pilot program is funded by General Motors and may eventually expand to chronically unemployed adults.
