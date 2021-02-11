Sports teams have been allowed to resume games and regular practices in the Niagara Falls School District. They began on Feb. 2, with high-risk sports such as boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling, ice hockey and boys swimming. Other sports, such as competitive cheerleading and wrestling, will begin in May.
School officials said the sports programs have been going well, with matches being live-streamed. In order for these games to go ahead, safety plans have been implemented for all sports, such as having shorter, more scripted practices. Superintendent Mark Laurrie said he is glad to see these going this well, but is hopeful for spectators to be at the games. He spoke about how plans for swim meets have changed as well as other guidelines for sporting events.
“Swim was formerly going to be we compete in our pool, Lew-Port compete’s in their pool, and we do the time,” Laurrie said. “They’ve released that so now Lew-Port can come here and we can go there. There are no spectators, as per the directions of Section 6. I have received quite a few complaints about that. My vote was to allow two consecutive spectators at all junior varsity and varsity events.”
A decision about whether spectators can attend games will be announced on Feb. 22. If a student on any team becomes positive for COVID-19, the program gets shut down for 10 days. Laurrie said he is hopeful athletes will be able to remain healthy in these times. The guidelines require that students are wearing masks during practices but aren’t when playing in games.
Other health and safety guidelines include students maintaining the six feet of social distancing if they are sitting on the bench, while also wearing masks.
