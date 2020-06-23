A Friday night shooting involving a U.S. marshal and a homicide suspect on Falls Street remains under investigation.
The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., and involved members of a U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force from Rochester. The suspect was wanted in connection with a homicide that had occurred in Rochester.
The marshals did not say what led them to the Falls in searching for the suspect.
"Task force officers observed the suspect on the porch of a residence in the 1700 block of Falls Street," Charles Salina, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of New York said. "As officers approached, the suspect ran back inside the residence."
Salina and Falls police, who were at the scene, said task force agents chased the suspect and once they entered the home, a struggle ensued between task force officers and the suspect.
"As (the suspect) resisted the officers, the suspect brandished a knife and bit one of the task force officers," Salina said. "The suspect was shot during the struggle."
Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives said the suspect, who has not been identified, was shot once in the shoulder. He was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo where he was treated for the non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The marshals said the suspect was in stable condition.
The injured task force officer was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his wound..
Salina and Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said the the incident is under investigation by both the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Singletary said his department would release more information regarding the suspect and the previous homicide "at a later time."
