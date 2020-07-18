The news was not unexpected.
But that didn't make a report on city revenues for the first five to six months of 2020 any less stunning.
And while the budget numbers for the Falls were bad, they were no better for the state.
The sea of red ink was contained in a presentation by Falls City Controller Daniel Morello to the City Council on Wednesday and then a release on Thursday of a monthly report by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
Morello's report focused on county sales tax collections, sales taxes collected on hotel, restaurant and utility bills (HRU), and revenue for the city's parking operations, including meters, ramps and lots.
County sales tax collections started the year strong with double digit increases in January and March, just as the novel coronavirus pandemic was being to explode in the U.S. But Morello told the council sales tax collections tanked in April and May as New York shut down to battle the virus.
In April, county sales tax revenues collapsed by 33 percent. The May numbers were not much better with a more than 27 percent decline.
Through May, the city has experienced a decrease of 5.4 percent in sales tax revenues, for a loss of $197,070, from the same period in 2019.
The sales tax numbers, Morello said, "are in line with where we thought they'd be."
The drop in HRU collections was even more dramatic. Year to date, collections are down 23.9 percent, resulting in a loss of $901,857 from the totals in June 2019. Declines in March and April ran between 21 and 22 percent, but plunged by more than 57 percent in May.
As the state and city began a phased re-opening in June, the HRU collections dipped only 28 percent. Morello said that might be a hopeful sign.
"We're starting to get into the season where we collect more (HRU taxes)," he said.
The biggest potential hole in the city's 2020 budget may come from parking operations. The city had hoped to net about $2 million for the general fund from parking, based on revenues in 2019.
To date, parking revenue from meters, lots and ramps is down 87.8 precent, a reduction of $754,798 from the same period in 2019. Roughly $50,000 of the project $2 million has been collected and Morello noted that the high traffic holidays of Memorial Day and July 4 have passed.
After his presentation to the council, Morello confirmed that the revenue numbers are what the city administration had been projecting and expecting.
The looming financial crunch facing the city was addressed by Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) on Thursday at a City Hall news conference. Higgins said Congress needs to act soon to provide help to troubled state and local governments and said a $3 trillion aid package, approved by the House of Representatives, eight weeks ago, is being block by Republican leaders in the Senate.
"We did a bill eight weeks ago, and there it sits. The Senate refuses to even consider it," Higgins said. "(State and city governments) have borne the brunt of (the novel coronavirus pandemic) on every side. They're incurring extraordinary expenses. I expect the Senate will eventually do the right thing for the wrong reasons and that's because (COVID cases) are spiking."
The congressman estimated that passage of the stalled legislation would bring $3.5 million in aid to the Falls.
On the state's financial ledgers, DiNapoli said tax receipts in June were down $1.5 billion or 17.3 percent from the previous year.
“As steps toward an economic re-opening continue, state tax revenues remain far short of pre-pandemic levels,” the comptroller said.
The one ray of good news was that state spending, to date, is below projections.
“Currently, state spending is well below projections, as the Division of the Budget withholds some payments in response to fiscal uncertainty," DiNapoli said. "All eyes are on Washington. New York and its localities badly need more federal aid if they are to respond fully to the COVID-19 crisis."
DiNapoli also noted that unemployment Insurance payments in June totaled just under $13.5 billion, compared to $135.6 million a year earlier.
