A prominent government transparency group has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the decision by the administration of Mayor Robert Restaino to stop the Falls Police Department's policy and practice of regularly and routinely releasing incident reports on a daily basis.
In a letter to the mayor, from the New York Coalition for Open Government, attorney Paul Wolf, the organization's president, questions the change in the police department's policy and practice.
"Obtaining police arrest reports in a timely way is important for the news media to be able to provide information to the public," Wolf wrote. "It is our understanding that for decades police incident reports were forwarded by the Niagara Falls Police Department to the media on a daily basis. We understand further, that for decades police personnel have been available to discuss and provide information beyond reports to the news media."
The recent changes in the policy and practice follows a directive to police commanders last fall, that the release of all information related to police department activity was to be conducted only by the city’s public information officer Kristen Cavalleri.
"There is nothing in the law that requires the filing of a FOIL request to obtain information. Police departments across New York state routinely provide arrest reports to the news media, as Niagara Falls did for many years," Wolf wrote in his letter to the mayor. "Your position of restricting the flow of information from the police department to the public is at odds with your campaign platform that called for more transparency in city government, prior to your election as mayor."
In a response to Wolf, Restaino wrote that he believed that opinions from the New York State Department of State Committee on Open Government supported his belief that FOILs are required before incident reports can be released. He called the opinions an effort to balance the public's right to know with the privacy rights of victims. "
"The details of an incident report may contain protected information that either busy police personnel would need to review and redact/ or it would be left up to chance that it would not be reported/printed," Restaino wrote. "The current approach to the dissemination of incident reports was in advance of a review of the current process to ensure that privacy issues were being addressed."
The mayor also insisted that his administration was not trying to deny the public access to police and crime related information.
"Our administration is committed to public access and it is unfortunate that rather than engage in a conversation subsequent to the requirement of the statutory process, the course was taken to make accusation and reduce the discussion to labelling and/or name calling," Restaino wrote. "While a discussion would have been the better course, it is also possible that the far and wide transmission of your concerns may have only exacerbated the difficulties associated with the irony in simply asking that the process provided by the state legislature, for the press to have access to government documents, be followed."
In his letter, Wolf suggested that the mayor was erecting unnecessary barriers to the news media.
"For decades the system of providing police information to the public has worked," Wolf wrote. "Requiring FOIL requests and preventing police personnel from speaking directly to the public unless cleared through the City’s Public Information Officer is making the City less transparent than it was before your election."
Wolf asked that the mayor "review the impact of the new procedures you have implemented and return to the past practice of providing police incident reports on a daily basis, without the need to file a FOIL request."
The open government advocate also suggested a meeting between the mayor, police commanders and members of the news media to further discuss the issues.
City Council Chairman Kenny Tompkins told the Gazette he planned to meet with the mayor later this week to discuss the police reports controversy. Council Member Chris Voccio said, "I believe in transparency, as does the mayor, so I’m hoping to discuss this matter with him soon."
Council Member John Spanbauer said he understood the arguments of both Wolf and Restaino.
"I think there's merit in protecting the rights of crime victims, but also in releasing the crime reports to the public," Spanbauer told the Gazette Tuesday night. "I'm sure there's a middle ground here. There's got to be a middle ground."
At mid-evening Tuesday, Restaino posted a statement to his official Facebook page to further explain his position on the change in the handling of police incident reports, while also criticizing reporting on the issue.
"Often decisions in government, at all levels, require a balancing of competing interests each having merit, but also having divergent or, sometimes, colliding realities," the statement read. "Unfortunately, as happens often these days, one side or the other takes their 'position' to the 'public' in an effort to apply pressure to get what they want, without any thought given to the potential for problems, as they advance their position in a 'my way or the highway' diatribe."
The mayor also continued to position the dispute as a conflict between the release of information and the right of privacy.
"While our administration values deeply the right of our residents to know what is happening in our community, we also value and respect the right of privacy to which our residents are also entitled," the statement read. "We can’t succumb to the complaints of fringe media that don’t think process and the law matter. Our administration continues to promote the open access to government and will resist attempts by media outlets that care little for victim’s rights and only worry about ratings, selling newspapers, or “clicks” on their site."
