The Niagara Falls Planning Board has recommended that the City Council adopt a new local law, and related zoning code changes, that would establish regulations for the development of solar energy generating operations in the city.
The board recommendation was approved unanimously and follows a similar action by the Niagara County Planning Board in October.
Members of the Falls City Council had previously unanimously approved the new local law, designed to govern solar generating systems not integrated into residential structures. Council members said the law is intended to help the city prepare for a green future that will feature solar farms in the Cataract City.
"Niagara Falls currently has no regulations on the installations of solar energy systems," City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur told the planning board members during a public hearing in early December. "The council seeks to take advantage of solar energy."
Mazur said the city believes that such projects bring increased employment opportunities and can provide lower energy costs to consumers.
Similar types of developments, in towns and villages around Niagara County, have faced stiff opposition from residents. Members of the county legislature have also been unwelcoming to solar farms, with some suggesting they could one day become "the next Love Canal."
“New York state is committed to promoting green energy and this law addresses that,” Mazur, who drafted the new law and regulations, said. “There’s great potential here in the city of Niagara Falls and we want to make sure we have the tools to move that ahead.”
The law is based on a model piece of legislation created by the state for local municipalities. It was sponsored by City Council Chair Kenny Tompkins.
“Who wouldn’t want (solar farms) here?” Tompkins said. “We’re creating a means for that to happen.”
Asked if he would welcome the kinds of solar energy development being shunned elsewhere in Niagara County, Tompkins said, “I hope so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.