Almost a year after Mayor Robert Restaino directed a group of residents to produce a report on “injustice, inequality and race” in the city, the Falls Social Justice Commission has released a 53-page study that looks to address “the deficiencies our community faces in various areas and a potential pathway to correcting them.”
The report, called both “comprehensive” and “ambitious,” was made public Friday evening.
“It is important to remind everyone that this isn’t the mayor’s report,” Restaino said in a pre-release briefing on the report provided to the Gazette. “This is the report of a commission of people who live (the issues involved) every day.”
The commission, created in late June 2020, was made up of 10 high-profile community leaders who were tasked by the mayor with leading five subcommittees, each looking to address a key component of the demands raised by protests ignited by the murder of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis police officer.
While the summer of 2020 protests of Floyd’s death focused primarily on police reform and racial justice, Restaino saw an opportunity to tackle a broader range of issues.
“My administration saw this as an opportunity to have a broader discussion about injustice, inequality and race across many aspects of society,” Restaino said as he released the commission report. “I announced the formation of a Social Justice Commission, charged with the task of examining and proposing solutions to inequality in law enforcement, education, employment, healthcare and housing.”
Restaino said the commission engaged in “uncomfortable, but necessary conversations” in its efforts to find solutions to problems in the Falls and in American society in general.
“This is a starting point for the community,” Restaino said. “We can and will move our city forward to a more just and more equitable place.”
The mayor called the report and its recommendations “not perfect” and said it was “a living document” likely to “adapt, change and grow.” He also noted that some of the recommendations had already begun to be implemented.
In the area of law enforcement, Restaino highlighted the commission’s conclusion that the Falls Police Department must increase the diversity of its force.
“Every hiring and promotion targets diversity,” Restaino said, while pointing out that in just the last two months Falls police have promoted their first-ever Black lieutenant and this week swore-in just the third woman lieutenant in the department’s history.
“I know it’s remarkable to say, in 129 years, this is the first first time that’s happened or only the third this has happened,” the mayor said. “But it’s just the beginning. We have a ways to go. We are committed to making our police department as diverse as we can make it.”
The commission subcommittee on employment determined there was a desperate need to better communicate job opportunities to residents. In response, in April, Restaino said the city moved to create a Consortium on Workforce Development.
The mayor said members of the consortium have already begun meetings with local businesses and industries to learn more about their needs and how to connect them with the city’s under or unemployed.
“If we can move people (from poverty) into jobs, we improve the entire community,” Restaino said.
The health care subcommittee reported that it found a staggering 97.7% of residents living in predominantly minority neighborhoods in the Falls did not make primary care visits with a physician. To address that, the mayor said the city has provided some federal COVID-19 relief aid to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to enable hospital to create a mobile medical care unit.
“This is, essentially, a doctor’s office on wheels,” Restaino said. “And it will be able to bring healthcare directly to neighborhoods.”
The mayor said the commission subcommittee on housing urged that the city embrace a policy of “moving people into home ownership.” Much like what the commission found in the area of employment, it found “lots of programs” that help lead individuals to home ownership, “but no one connecting” them to those in need.
In the area of education, Restaino, a former Falls School Board member and board president, said the commission confirmed the challenges are stark. The six-year average of the graduation rate for the city school district is just 63%.
The first recommendation of the commission’s education subcommittee was the establishment of an education task force. The mayor said he would seek to appoint one soon.
“I don’t profess to know all the answers. I don’t expect the school district to have all the answers,” Restaino said. “It will take a village to help the school district elevate the graduation rate.”
The commission report contains dozens of additional recommendations and proposed initiatives, along with project timetables to complete them.
“I know it’s ambitious and aggressive, Restaino said in the Gazette briefing. “When I looked at (the report) I said, ‘If we get half of these things done, we will have changed course.’”
Among City Council members gathered for the commission report’s release, John Spanbauer said he wanted to study the recommendations.
“I’d like to read the document in detail,” Spanbauer said. “The key will be the follow-through.”
Restaino said the work on social justice does not end with the commission’s report.
“This report does not represent the finalization of the city’s efforts toward social justice,” he said. “The city and community must continue to fight for social justice and progressive change. The findings and recommendations illustrate preliminary steps the city plans to take for our community to do better and to be better.”
