Starting next week, Community Health Center of Niagara will begin offering diagnostic COVID-19 testing to patients at the 2715 Highland Ave. site. Testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 9.
Patients who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, chills, dry cough, low energy), are asked to call the office at (716) 986-9199, ext. 5100 to schedule the COVID-19 test. Patients must have a prescription from their CHCB primary care provider to be tested.
If you are not one of their current patients and do not have a primary care provider or insurance, they can still help. Community Health Center of Niagara will schedule patients with one of their doctors and one of their state-certified insurance enrollers will help you obtain insurance.
In addition, they are welcoming new patients. They are still scheduling regular in-person and telemedicine medical care and counseling appointments. Telemedicine visits are conducted using a computer or a smartphone and allow our doctors to see or talk to patients in the safety of their homes. Emergency dental and physical therapy appointments are also available by calling 986-9199.
Currently they are only testing their own patients and people who don’t have a primary care provider. Plans are underway for Community Health Center of Niagara to become a testing site where anyone can get tested. Once that is finalized in the upcoming weeks, it will be announced it to the community.
