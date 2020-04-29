Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.