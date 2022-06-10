Niagara Falls has resumed the processing of new building/use permit and licensing applications for short-term rental (STR), vacation and transient rental properties.
The resumption of the processing of licenses and permits follows the expiration, on Thursday of the fourth moratorium in two years on the issuance of those permits for new short-term rental (STR), vacation and transient rental properties and the renewal of licenses for existing properties.
The city announced the end of the moratorium in a text message blast and a release to the news media. The city's website (https://niagarafallsusa.org) also posted a link on Friday that provides necessary documents for the permitting and licensing processes.
The website notes that the link for STR license registration will not become active until Monday.
The city has hired a compliance contractor, Granicus Inc., to handle applications processing and ensure that operators are following new rules and regulations, enacted in January, that govern STRs and related businesses.
"We knew (the moratorium) was expiring," said Colin Ligammari, an STR operator active in the association that represents the interests of the short-term rental industry. "We sent a letter to (the city's Department of) Code Enforcement, asking what the next steps entailed."
She said the group received no reply to their inquiry prior to Friday's text message and the posting of the website link.
"None of it really matters to me, but for a lot of people some clarity would be great," Ligammari said.
The end of the moratorium also marks the end of a more than two-year battle between STR operators and the city over how to regulate the fast-growing industry.
In January 2020, the council, at the urging of Mayor Robert Restaino, imposed a moratorium on the issuance of new permits to operate short-term rentals, and similar properties, to allow for a review of the city ordinance and zoning code regulations that governed them. Restaino, and members of the council, said at that time that the review was necessary to address an explosion in the number of applications filed by property owners seeking to operate STRs in the city.
That moratorium expired in September 2020, when the council failed to adopt a new local law and zoning code changes, proposed by the mayor, to govern STRs and related properties. In June 2021, council members John Spanbauer and Kenny Tompkins pushed another moratorium on STR permits through the council, after protests from a group of LaSalle area neighbors who charged that STRs were damaging their quality of life.
With a Sept. 16, 2021 expiration of that moratorium looming, the council again voted to extend it until March 22 to allow another proposed local law, and related zoning code amendments to regulate STRs, to be considered. That law, and the code changes, was adopted by the council on Jan. 19 and approved by the mayor on Jan. 26.
The new local law and zoning code changes impose limits on where short-term rentals can operate, requires new permits for current STRs and adds a yearly fee for operators along with yearly inspections. It also requires STR operators to collect the same taxes that currently apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfast inns.
Under the terms of the local law, the yearly fee is designated to hire a specialized STR compliance service provider. The moratorium which expired on Thursday, was necessary,Tompkins said, to allow the compliance service provider to integrate their operations with the city’s Department of Code Enforcement.
Under the terms of an authorizing resolution, Granicus “will, among other things, provide the city with address identification, compliance rental activity monitoring, tax collection and a 24/7 web and phone hotline.” Granicus is expected to “provide their full suite of services” for $31,879 per year for up to three years.
"The (STR) industry is one of the best self-regulated industries there is," said Cheirsh Beals, president of the local STR association. "The city has spent its finite resources to address a non-issue. I long for the day when the city battles real issues."
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Who is eligible to host a short-term rental?
• People who own residential property in the Niagara Falls Short-Term Rental Designated Area are eligible to host a short-term rental.
• Only the owner of record (not a renter or lessee) is eligible to apply for a special permit and license.
• Short-term rentals are not permitted in a multi-unit (three or more) residential structure.
When do I have to apply for a permit for my short-term rental?
• A property owner must apply for a special permit before listing a short-term rental. The special permit will be valid for one year after it is issued.
• The property owner must apply for and obtain a license within a year of obtaining a special permit. If a license is not obtained within a year, the special license will become null and void, and the short-term rental will become illegal.
How much does a special permit and license cost?
• The Special Permit and License fees are both $250 for a short-term rental unit in a single-family dwelling and $400 for a two-unit rental dwelling.
When will I need to renew my license?
• A Short-Term Rental License must be renewed annually. If a license is not renewed, it expires and the short-term rental is not able to legally operate.
What taxes and fees will I need to pay?
• The Special Permit and License Fees are $250 for a short-term rental unit in a single-family dwelling and $400 for a two-unit rental dwelling.
• Before a Special Permit or License may be issued, there must be no outstanding property taxes or tax liens associated with the short-term rental unit. The owner must not owe any other outstanding taxes, fees or assessments to the City.
Where can I learn more about short-term rental regulations?
• You can find all regulations for short-term rentals as outlined in the City Zoning Ordinance Chapter 1328.13, titled “Short-Term Rental Units.” It is available by visiting https://niagarafallsusa.org/government/city-departments/department-of-code-enforcement/short-term-rentals
