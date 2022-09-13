The Niagara Falls Illumination Board is illuminating both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls in royal blue each night from 10:30 p.m. to midnight throughout the remainder of the 10-day mourning period in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which will conclude on Sept. 19.
Niagara Falls is joining landmarks across Canada, such as the Senate of Canada Building and Peace Tower, in a coordinated illumination to create a powerful nationwide visual tribute to the queen. The royal blue is inspired by the blue found in all the viceregal flags of Canada, a color that unites the viceregal family. The royal blue hue also mimics the shade of the jewels worn by Her Majesty in her last official Canadian portrait.
Niagara Falls holds many important connections to the royal family and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The queen herself visited Niagara Parks in 1951, months before she would ascend to the throne.
All special illumination requests are reviewed and approved by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, which has financed and operated the “illumination of Niagara Falls” since 1925. The Niagara Falls Illumination Board is made up of representatives from the City of Niagara Falls Ontario, City of Niagara Falls, New York, Ontario Power Generation Inc., New York Power Authority, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and The Niagara Parks Commission. It is the Illumination Board’s responsibility and mandate to finance and maintain the nightly illumination of both the Horseshoe and American Falls.
