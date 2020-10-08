The Niagara Falls City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept a federal grant that will allow for the hiring of eight new police patrol officers.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program. The $2.31 million grant will cover the costs associated with hiring eight police officers for the next three years.
The city will be expected to take over the cost of the officers after that.
The Falls Police Department is currently operating with between 10 to 15 officer vacancies. The department has not filled two vacant captain and five vacant lieutenant positions, created by retirements, for fear of further depleting its patrol ranks.
“This is a critical time for the Niagara Falls Police Department,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York James P. Kennedy said. “Shootings involving injury jumped 48%, and the number of victims jumped 70%, from 2018 to 2019, and at the same time, the department is understaffed."
The city has also experienced a three-fold increase in homicides in 2020. Falls Police and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced just last week the creation of a county Violent Crime Task Force.
"The grant will allow Niagara Falls to add an additional eight officers to the force to fight violent crime, and without question, these resources will assist Superintendent (Tom) Licata in his continuing effort to make the streets of Niagara Falls safer for its citizens," Kennedy said.
Licata said his department will move quickly to fill the newly funded positions.
"We'd like to get on it as quick as possible," the police superintendent said.
Mayor Robert Restaino also told the council members that he has been involved in ongoing discussions with police brass about equipment needs. The mayor said he expected to bring a request for funding for those needs in the near future.
COPS grants have provided $400 million in federal funds to 596 law enforcement agencies across the United States. That money will allow those agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement officers.
The Department of Justice describes the COPS Hiring Program as "a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing direct funding for the hiring of career law enforcement officers." In addition to providing financial support for hiring officers, the program also provides funding to state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies to enhance their local community policing strategies and tactics.
