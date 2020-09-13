Niagara Falls School District officials say that in spite of a successful start to the school year, there have already been students with symptoms of COVID-19. Though these are primarily linked to preexisting conditions such as asthma and anxiety, some concerns have been raised about getting more rapid testing than has been allotted for the district.
Recently, the district was allowed 120 rapid tests for staff and administration, but some school board officials are calling for more testing allowed for the district given its size. During the meeting of the district’s school board, there was a discussion about how more tests might be possible. Mark Laurrie, superintendent for the Niagara Falls City School District, has been working to ensure there is some method of getting more tests, though this remains to be seen.
“The purpose of those rapid tests were for our teachers,” Laurrie said. “We will host the rapid testing here at 66th Street and invite teachers to come. I think the board’s concern was, in light of, the density of our population in Niagara Falls and the fact that we’re successfully opening school and putting kids in everyday, can we get more?”
Laurrie will be speaking with the Niagara County Department of Health more about this, particularly about why there can’t be more testing in the district considering it is both the largest and poorest in the county.
During a Sept. 8, agenda review meeting, the Board of Education had some discussion about offering rapid testing. Ron Barstys, vice president of the school board, said this was confusing because he felt some of the tests should be given to the kids who showed symptoms. Laurrie sarcastically responded, it’s logic.
“What they said was, 'We’ll keep the 120 tests for our first 120 cases. No we’re only there one day, we have to do them all in one day,” Laurrie said. “Well what if I only get three? Well, it’s the Health Department staff, I can’t keep health department staff here. So pick a day.”
Many members of the board asked when the Department of Health will be available again. Barstys implored Laurrie to ask the Department of Health where else there are this many people in one space. Weddings and other large gatherings are still restricted or placed at a limited capacity. Schools and other educational institutions are the only places with large numbers of people sharing one space at the same time.
Teachers will be asked to sign up for the tests. Other members of the board asked if there was a way to get in touch with Gov. Cuomo’s COVID-19 team to ask about more tests from Catholic Health. At this time, there is no certainty whether there will be more tests made available, but Laurrie is hoping to have an update about whether more tests will be available in the coming days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.