Falls schools reopened

Class is back in session at G.J. Mann, 79th Street and Cataract elementary schools this week.
All three schools were closed for several weeks due to reported COVID-19 cases in the buildings.
Superintendent Mark Laurrie said he was comfortable seeing the schools reopen — particularly with the quarantine period getting extended for a couple additional days last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Laurrie said, generally speaking, he gets a pretty mixed reaction to a school building shutting down or reopening.
“It depends on the day, it depends on the media, it depends on the cases, it depends on what’s being reported,” he said. “There are very distinct and different opinions about it. I have to say, and I don’t know if it’s 50/50, but I do. I get frequent calls about why we’re not closing down. Others say to me why can’t we bing kids back, so it usually happens both ways.”
More likely than not, Laurrie said, a smaller school will close rather than a big one. He said smaller schools will have people working in multiple classrooms and in a larger school, there’s enough room for people to move around.
Laurrie knows there can be some confusion with the reasons behind closing but each case is different from others. One example he gave was a positive COVID case at Niagara Falls High School that impacted five people, but wouldn’t close the school down. However, a situation at G.J. Mann could affect a moderate percentage of people.
However, there have been rises in students going from the hybrid learning model to completely remote learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.