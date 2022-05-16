Niagara Falls City Schools sent an automated call out to all district families on Monday night following a threat posted to social media.
The threat claimed Black students would be targeted on Tuesday at Niagara Falls, Niagara Wheatfield, Starpoint and North Tonawanda high schools, according to Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie.
“There was a social media post about killing in our schools,” he said. “We do not believe it is a credible threat.”
There were no plans to close schools.
Laurrie said he spoke Monday night to superintendents from every involved school district as well as law enforcement including Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso and Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti.
“We are working to find the perpetrator and will have additional security around all of our schools,” Laurrie said.
